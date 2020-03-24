Three Crosses Distilling Co. producing hand sanitizer to help with pandemic

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan County distillery is adding hand sanitizer to its product line amid coronavirus fears.

Three Crosses Distilling Company, like many other businesses, are dealing with changes as a result of the COVID-19 illness. With the distillery’s tasting room closed and alcohol sales limited, John and Michelle Davenport have found a new way to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“Our motto here at Three Crosses has always been faith, family, and service to country so it feels good that we can still provide services to the great community,” Michelle Davenport said.

With hand sanitizer in high demand and alcohol at their disposal, the Davenports thought of a way to help first responders, health, and government organizations in addition to the general public with their hand sanitizing needs.

So how exactly is the sanitizer made? 8News asked the Davenports to share their step-by-step process.

“Essentially what we start with is our high proof alcohol that would either be a waste product or what would have ultimately become vodka, ” Joe Davenport said. “And what we’re doing, is adding to that stuff to de-nature it, so you can’t drink it.”

Once the hydrogen peroxide, vegetable glycerine, aloe, and other essential oils are added, the sanitizer is mixed and placed in bottles.

But Three Crosses can’t do it alone.

The Davenports say their on-site supplies are limited, so they’re in the process of ordering more. In the interim, the couple is asking for donations from anyone with supplies such as empty bottle and/or ingredients for hand sanitizer, in addition to cash.

“Any excess that we can’t use to make hand sanitizer,” John Davenport says, “we’re helping to offset the cost of other distilleries that are making hand sanitizer as well.”

