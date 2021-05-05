Time is running out to get both doses of Pfizer vaccine at VSU

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC)— The Community Vaccination Center at Virginia State University has administered over 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine but at the end of the month the site is closing down. People hoping to get both doses of the vaccine there have to get in before this Saturday in order to space out their shots.

Patients must wait at least three weeks between the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. With the clinic shutting down soon, health officials are stressing for people to come in this week in order to get both shots at VSU. Saturday, May 8 is the latest day for people to get their first Pfizer dose and come back to VSU in time for their second.

VSU is also offering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine until the center closes on Saturday, May 29. Unlike Pfizer, this vaccine is a one and done and people will not have to worry about scheduling a second dose or attending a second walk-up event.

The CVC will continue offering both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines through Saturday, May 29.

Vaccines can be done by appointment or as a walk-in. VSU began allowing walk-ins last Thursday.

Jason Fawcett, Ashbritt’s Vice President and Senior Project Manager for all of Virginia’s CVCs says the demand for the vaccine has been declining.

“Yesterday we have crossed over vaccinating 300,000 Virginians, so if you look at our numbers you know it’s a lot of people,” Fawcett said. “Obviously, the demand was high and it’s just kind of run it’s course over the period of time.”

About 160 people scheduled vaccination appointments for Wednesday, many others just showed up as walk-ins.

Victor Foy says he hadn’t scheduled an appointment because he was hesitant about the vaccine’s side effects but on Wednesday he walked into the clinic for his first dose.

“I wasn’t interested in getting the shots, but it’s not that bad,” Foy said. “It’s painless and worth getting.”

Kisha Jarrett, an Oregon resident who was in Virginia visiting family this week, received her first dose at VSU on Wednesday. She plans to get her second Pfizer shot back home in Oregon.

“I wasn’t even planning on getting my first shot,” Jarrett said. “I didn’t make an appointment, but it’s so easy.”

Jarrett has lupus, which is an autoimmune disease and says getting vaccinated was the key to her going back to her normal lifestyle.

“I’m a very tactile, huggy person and so not being able to really hug people has been hard for me,” Jarrett said.