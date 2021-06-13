Tips for avoiding COVID-19 side effects, plus latest vaccine numbers

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Do you want to get your COVID-19 vaccine but are worried about potential side effects? If so, then Bon Secours is here to help you out.

Bon Secours Southside Regional Medical Center released some guidance about the best ways to avoid those pesky side effects from the shot that could put your out of commission for a day or two.

The hospital recommends you eat a good meal, avoid processed foods and alcohol and be well hydrated at least one day before you get the shot.

In the hours and days after getting the injection, hydration and eating easy-to-digest foods will be key. Typical side effects from the vaccine include nausea, fatigue, chills and other COVID/flu-like symptoms.

This as the Virginia Department of Health reported that as of June 13, 56.8% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. VDH also reported 4,044,815 people in the commonwealth are fully vaccinated, good enough for 47.4% of the state’s population being protected against the virus.

Virginia is averaging 28,666 doses of the vaccine administered each day.

Groups and organizations continue to offer various incentives to people in order to get vaccinated. On Saturday, residents in the city’s southside were able to not only get the shot, but also speak with more than 25 hiring agents at Southside Plaza.

This comes as VDH reported just 73 new cases of COVID-19, a sign that Virginia continues to be on the back end of the pandemic.

And as many businesses in the area return to normal following more than a year of COVID-related restrictions in place, questions are abound about how effective some measures were in actually preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

More specifically, plexiglass barriers.

A Princeton University professor found that the barriers typically offered a small level of protection, but virus particles were able to travel around or above the barriers.

Now the task becomes what to do with those barriers when they come down.