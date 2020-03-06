Sorry, Tito’s Vodka says it doesn’t meet the CDC’s requirements for homemade hand sanitizer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The makers of Tito’s Handmade Vodka are reminding consumers not to use the alcohol as a form of hand sanitizer.

The alcohol company shared the message on their official Twitter page Thursday afternoon in response to someone who commented they had “made some hand sanitizer out of your vodka…Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time.”

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/OMwR6Oj28Q — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Some items, including hand sanitizer, have been disappearing from local stores as shoppers look to combat the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol to get rid of germs.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol and “therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” the company said.

The public service announcement was met with requests from Twitter users for the makers to increase the alcohol content in Tito’s.

