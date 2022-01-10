TODAY: Gov. Northam to address Virginia’s coronavirus response

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is making an announcement Monday afternoon containing coronavirus updates for the area.

On January 7, Virginia set a new one-day record for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 3,329 newly hospitalized COVID patients reported by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

In the last month, the VHHA said they’ve seen a 194% increase in hospitalizations. The Central, Eastern and Northern regions have seen especially high increases.

The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association recently urged people to not visit the emergency room for care that wasn’t urgent. Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical Center said they had to move elective and non-urgent procedures due to the surge in COVID cases.

This will be Governor Northam’s last coronavirus press briefing update, as the inauguration of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will take place this weekend.

The press briefing will begin at 1 p.m. today, and will include statements from Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team providing updates on the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19.

