Mayor Stoney gives update on Richmond’s emergency childcare program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney gave an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Richmond, and the city’s emergency childcare program, on Wednesday.

As of this morning, Richmond has 4,198 reported cases of the coronavirus and 49 deaths from the disease.

Dr. Danny Avula, Director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments, said the city has a decrease in number of cases per 100,000 people, but the percent positivity has risen to 7.8 percent.

Stoney also gave more information about the city’s emergency childcare program. The mayor said the city has allocated a total of $3 million towards the emergency childcare program.

While the base cost of this program for families is about $33, households who receive any kind of public assistance will be able to participate in it for free.

“For a lot of our families who are living paycheck to paycheck … this is critical. They go to work to keep their lights on … and if they can’t get out their to make a paycheck they can’t stay in their home,” Stoney said.

In addition to the five Richmond Public School buildings, Stoney added two churches will be used for the childcare program — Battery Park Christian Church and Movement Church. There will be 50 spots available per church, or 100 new spots.

Stoney added the city would work as fast as possible to get more sites up and running as fast as possible.

You can find more information about the program on YMCA Richmond’s website.

