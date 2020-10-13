TODAY: Northam gives COVID-19 outbreak update; first appearance since extremist’s kidnapping plot revealed

Gov. Ralph Northam giving an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia on Sept. 2, 2020.

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today, Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia.

This will be the governor’s first press conference since it was revealed that the same group who conspired to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also discussed kidnaping Northam.

Like Whitmer, Northam has faced criticism for shutting down businesses earlier this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert’s has also been critical of Gov. Northam’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic. He issued a statement on Tuesday condemning the discussed kidnapping Northam.

“We’re glad to know that these idiots were picked up by law enforcement before they could hurt anyone,” Gilbert said.

The VDH’s website is down this morning, there are no new coronavirus numbers to report at this time. Yesterday, they reported 159,570 cases of the virus across the Commonwealth — 854 new cases since Sunday.