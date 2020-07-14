TODAY: Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.

He is expected to discuss how the state will move in terms of phases, whether it will move forward or backward. Friday, Northam said the state has begun to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. He said if that keeps up he will consider moving the state back into Phase 2 or make alterations to Phase 3.

We are taking a cautious approach to reopening so we can closely monitor what's happening.



We will continue watching the data over the coming days to make sure public health guidelines are being followed—and I won't hesitate to impose restrictions if needed. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 10, 2020

Also at that event, Northam while said he would like to get students back in schools in person this fall, if Virginia can’t stay in Phase 3 or better then the state can’t move forward.

“We need to do it safely and responsibly … it’s not only the children, it’s the teachers, it’s the staff that could contract (the virus) … if our teachers and staff can’t stay healthy then all is moot. It’s up to the community.”

