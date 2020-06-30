Virginia enters Phase 3 tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tomorrow Virginia will enter Phase Three of ‘Move Forward Virginia,’ the state’s reopening plan.

Northam made the announcement at his press conference last Tuesday. He said the mask mandate and social distancing recommendations will remain in place.

Some of the major changes include increasing the cap on social gatherings to 250 people. Retailers, restaurants and bars will be able to lift capacity limits entirely. Plus, more people will be allowed in entertainment venues and gyms.

Here is a breakdown of what Phase Three looks like:

Virginia reopens under Phase 3