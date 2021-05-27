Today’s the last day to get vaccinated at the Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Thursday, May 27 marks the final day Richmond and Henrico residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Richmond Raceway.
Residents can walk-up to get the Pfizer shot anytime between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. An appointment is not required.
Residents who get their first dose at the raceway can expect help setting up a second dose appointment at a different location.
Since opening in January, the mass vaccine sites has administered hundreds of thousands of doses of the shot. After a mad dash to get the vaccine when roll out first began, county leaders say demand for the shot is dropping prompting mass vaccine sites to close.
While the site may be closing, the Richmond and Henrico Health District has a number of other clinics still up and running:
- Thursday, 5/27 from 12-5 p.m.: St. Thomas Food Pantry, Moderna Dose 2
- Thursday, 5/27 from 12-4 p.m.: Islamic Center of Henrico & Masjid Al-Falah, Pfizer
- Every Friday from 11-3 through 6/11: Virginia union University, Pfizer
- Every Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. through 7/28: George Wythe High School, Pfizer/J&J
Eligible residents can also schedule a vaccination at one of the Health District’s events on the VAMS website or by calling the call center at (804) 205-3501, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccines.gov also has lists of pharmacies offering the shot near you.
