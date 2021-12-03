Top 10 counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Virginia



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors.

The United States as of Nov. 26 had reached 776,349 COVID-19-related deaths and 48.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Nov. 24, 2021.

Keep reading to see if your county ranks among the highest in COVID-19 vaccination rates in Virginia.

41 / 50Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Albemarle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (65,713 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (16,798 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (110 total deaths)

— 40.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,691 (8,409 total cases)

— 31.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

42 / 50Jscott // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Goochland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (14,790 fully vaccinated)

— 3.6% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (4,619 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (31 total deaths)

— 23.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,934 (2,122 total cases)

— 20.6% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

43 / 50Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bristol city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (10,587 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (3,831 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (49 total deaths)

— 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,103 (2,364 total cases)

— 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

44 / 50Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Loudoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (267,173 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.4% (34,705 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (303 total deaths)

— 57.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,588 (35,514 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

45 / 50Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Prince William County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (305,374 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.1% (42,254 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (579 total deaths)

— 28.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,059 (56,716 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

46 / 50Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Accomack County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (21,358 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.5% (7,256 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (80 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,975 (4,193 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

47 / 50Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (7,747 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.0% (2,849 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (46 total deaths)

— 129.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,034 (1,175 total cases)

— 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

48 / 50Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Arlington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (163,858 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (20,287 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (275 total deaths)

— 32.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,159 (19,324 total cases)

— 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

49 / 50Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fairfax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (809,070 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.2% (135,052 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (1,176 total deaths)

— 40.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,202 (94,121 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

50 / 50U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Portsmouth city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.2% (80,433 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (15,058 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (248 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,706 (12,938 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia