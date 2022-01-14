Traffic backup, low supply impact Colonial Heights test kit giveaway

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The rush for free, COVID-19 home test kits ended shortly after it began in Colonial Heights Friday.

It’s just another example of the demand when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

The Virginia Department of Health partnered with Colonial Heights to allocate test kits to the community. The tests were handed out Friday at White Bank Park. The event drew a long line of cars.

Workers of the event said 1,060 kits were handed out in just 45 minutes, but dozens of people were turned away.

“Thought I’d give it a shot,” said Pete Motrynczuk who was turned away.

Organizers for the distribution said the event was supposed to last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. but because of the traffic backup, they handed out test kits early.

Pete Motrynczuk showed up around noon to find no more tests available.

“I’ve looked in a number of the local drug stores and pharmacies… non-existent,” he said.

He saw this hand-out as an opportunity since Colonial Heights saw a surge in COVID-19 cases this week.

The spike forced all public school buildings to close until Tuesday, January 18. Students are scheduled to learn virtually until their return.

Leroy Evans said he went to pick up a test to ensure sure he and his loved ones are healthy.

“Our family members that come to the home or friends that come, we try to make sure they’re safe,” he said.

He was turned away, too. However, he’s relieved that so many residents took advantage of this opportunity.

“Even though I’m leaving without a test kit, I don’t feel terrible about it,” he said. “My prayer and hope is that our government would see the benefit and see the need, so we can have test kits for all people.”

Organizers said they weren’t sure when they’ll hand out test kits again, but when they do they will be prepared.