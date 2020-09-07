Travelers return to Central Virginia as TSA reports record highs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As thousands of travelers took their Labor Day weekend trips, many returning at the Richmond International Airport were happy they got away for some time.

The TSA is reporting record numbers for this year’s Labor Day weekend of air travelers since early March. The TSA says it screened more than 850,000 people just on Thursday, but screened even more people on Friday.

People returning from their destinations at Richmond International Airport all said the weekend getaway was well worth any risk.

Wilfredo Quispe and his family took a trip to Miami, Florida over the weekend. He says they weren’t able to have much of a family vacation, so they made sure they were able to pay a visit this month.

He says he was surprised at how crowded his plane was on the flight back, but said everyone followed the pandemic guidelines of continuously wearing their masks.

“Luckily, I got to ride with my whole family, so it wasn’t bad,” said Quispe. “We pretty much had a row for us.”

Newly engaged couple, Michael Mallett and Brittany Dodd, said they were happy they went to Disney World for a weekend getaway together. Though Florida is one of the states with higher COVID-19 rates, they said the risk was worth being able to escape reality for a few days.

“Everybody’s been really good about like giving out anti-bacterial wipes and everything, so I felt safe,” said Dodd. “Just trying to live life and still enjoy it.”

Officials at the Richmond International Airport say they’ve seen the number of passengers significantly rise during Labor Day weekend, compared to Memorial Day weekend in May.

