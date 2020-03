The Transportation Security Administration says 14 of its agents have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are two cases in Atlanta, three in JFK Airport in New York, one in Cleveland, one in Newark, four in San Jose, two in Fort Lauderdale, and one in Orlando. There are no confirmed cases at the Richmond Airport.

The TSA says if you think you may have been in contact with any of the employees, you should contact your doctor.

