TSA to allow up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in carry-on bags

(WRIC) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags until further notice.

Hand sanitizer containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquid permitted through a checkpoint will be screened separately — likely adding more time than the standard checkpoint screening experience.

Passengers are still only allotted 3.4 ounces of all other liquids, gels, and aerosols when passing through airport checkpoints.

