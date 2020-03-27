Two Bon Secours associates test positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Two associates with Bon Secours have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two patients are being treated at the Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville. Bon Secours and the Department of Health are monitoring those associates and anyone who they may have exposed the virus to.

Bon Secours is following all protocols put in place by the CDC to make sure the hospital is clean after the diagnosis.

As of 9 a.m. Friday there are 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia with 14 reported deaths.