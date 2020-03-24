Two Henrico County residents die from coronavirus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico County have died from COVID-19, the first two deaths from the virus in Central Virginia.

They were two of several patients to receive treatment at a local hospital. The center has been working closely with the Henrico Health Department to try and limit the spread of the virus.

More than a week ago the health department started working with Canterbury to develop a separate ward for residents who show symptoms of COVID-19.

These two deaths bring the total number in Virginia to nine.