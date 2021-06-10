Two local Rite Aid stores extend COVID-19 vaccinating hours to midnight every Friday in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rite Aid is extending their COVID-19 vaccinating hours at over 200 stores every Friday for the remainder of June, including two stores right here in RVA.

According to Rite Aid, their “Night Shots” initiative will extend vaccinating hours until midnight on Friday, June 11, 18 and 25 in support of the White House and National Month of Action to help ensure everyone who wants to be vaccinated can be.

The drugstore chain says no appointment is required and if someone doesn’t have time to come back for their second dose, they’ll have the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available and ready to administer.

The store locations that are participating in Richmond are:

The VDH reported that more than half of Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Thursday.

As of June 10, 56.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 46.7 percent are fully vaccinated.