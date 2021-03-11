Two local women create Facebook group to help others track down vaccine appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mounting frustrations and questions about Virginia’s vaccine rollout prompted two local women to step in. Cindy Jez of Chesterfield and Liz Thurman of Henrico banded together to launch an online platform for those on the hunt for a covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s really a crowd sourcing platform,” Jez said.

Jez created RVA Vaccination Hunters. It’s a Facebook forum to help Virginians search for a shot and answer questions about what has sometimes been an overwhelming statewide system to navigate.

“It’s just become burdensome and confusing I think for a lot of the population, Jez said.



On the page people post about everything from registration updates and new vaccine events to available pharmacy appointments and questions about booking that second shot. Jez says, “People will add comments and questions, talk about their successes, sometimes moan about their failures.”

Jez started the group with just 20 invites and within days it grew to over 6000 members.

As it started to take off Thurman gladly stepped in to help as a page administrator.

“Several people joined the site because they said their doctor recommended it,” said Thurman.

Jez says the members are quick to respond to questions that pop up. Thurman also looks daily for vaccine updates to share. “We are trying to closely monitor some of these retail pharmacies, some of the eligibility criteria changes frequently,” said Thurman.



Both Jez and Thurman say the page is not for helping anyone cheat the system but for those looking to book appointments within the established parameters. The site has been known to connect eligible folks to vaccine events with leftover doses, open vials that would otherwise go to waste if not used.

“We have definitely taken down posts where people talk about cutting in line,” Thurman explained.



Since the page was launched the success stories are pouring in. One member wrote- “Scored an appointment at Rite Aid in Chester for 3/17, thanks to this group.” Jez told us, “It’s the member helping members.”



The information is not just limited to RVA- the group has expanded with members in Hampton Roads and Charlottesville. The Facebook page is private. To join the group check out this link: https://m.facebook.com/groups/503699293934280/

