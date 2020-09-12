Two more inmates die from COVID-19 at Deerfield Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Saturday that two more inmates with COVID-19 at Deerfield Correction Center have died. This makes a total of six coronavirus deaths at the prison — more than any other VADOC facility in the state.
The VADOC said both offenders were in the hospital at their time of death.
The announcement added Deerfield currently has 407 offenders with the virus, and the prison’s average daily population is 925 inmates. They also said this facility houses a population of older and sicker inmates, and it has a infirmary and an assisted living unit.
VADOC said they have conducted and continue to conduct large scale testing among inmates, and have performed more than 36,600 COVID-19 tests on offenders — including those without symptoms.
“The doctors, nurses, and medical staff at the DOC are working around the clock to test and
provide care to offenders during this pandemic,” VADOC said in its statement.
Click here to learn more about the VADOC’s efforts against the spread of COVID-19.
