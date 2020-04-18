Tyson employees with COVID-19 still having to work, needs state’s help to shut down plant

(KCRG/CNN) — Officials say that workers at the Tyson meat processing plant are coming to work sick with COVID-19 but they cannot shut down without state help.

According to CNN, the meat processing plant in Iowa is still operating, despite the workers coming in with the coronavirus. The company says they reached out for advice on how to practice social distancing and handle the outbreak, but Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye says it is “difficult” for food production facilities.

Tyson employees have been ordered to wear masks while working and dividers have been placed between employees.

Sheriff Tony Thompson of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office says the county is fighting an “overwhelming battle with increasing numbers” because of little concern in the situation.

After officials spoke with the county attorney regarding the company to shut down, they were told the order has to come from the state.

