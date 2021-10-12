United Way expands ‘Ride United’ program, adds 20+ services for pandemic recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg has announced the expansion of its Ride United program to offer a greater range of services to support pandemic recovery.

The program launched in May as a resource for people to get transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Ride United is now offering round-trip, on-demand Lyft rides to help connect people to services that are critical to recovering from the pandemic — including education, employment, health care and more.

All riders have to do is fill out a request form. If you are eligible, you will be contacted by text message with the next steps.

Those living in the Fredericksburg region will also have access to the program through Rappahannock United Way and will launch this month.

The program and its expansion were funded through a $10,000 donation by Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen personal injury law firm.

“Transportation continues to be a challenge for many across our region as we work our way out of the pandemic. Access to school, jobs and healthcare is especially important,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

Ride United can be used for the following reasons*: