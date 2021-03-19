University of Richmond downgrades its COVID-19 status

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is now in its “orange state” of its social distancing framework plan. This is a direct result of decreasing COVID-19 cases on campus.

The “orange stage” means that the school will maintain the precautionary measures implemented as part of the Red Stage, to allow time to identify the impact of increased numbers of students, faculty and staff on campus.

Here are the main differences between the Red and the Orange Stage for students:

Increased opportunity for visitation to other on-campus residence halls as long as all health and safety guidelines are followed.

Greater access to residence hall lounges and some additional gathering spaces on campus, subject to capacity limits and mask and physical distancing requirements.

This is what the orange stage involves:

Maintaining 6 feet of physical distance and continuing to wear face coverings (even outdoors when distancing is not possible).

Continuing prevalence testing every other week for all undergraduate students taking in-person classes.

Maintaining all current classroom protocols.

Per Governor Northam’s executive order, limiting approved meetings and events to no more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, subject to appropriate physical distancing and the use of masks. Meeting locations must be reserved and events approved by appropriate University personnel.

The University of Richmond currently has one active case of COVID-19. For more information about their physical distancing framework, click here.