University of Richmond easing covid restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is easing COVID-19 restrictions due to lower infection rates on campus.

The university said the percentage of students in isolation and quarantine is the lowest it has been since the move-in period for the spring semester.

As a result the following is allowed during the university’s “Red Stage”:

On-campus students may host on-campus visitors within their residence.

Off-campus students can visit each other’s indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Students may continue to order food delivery or take out from off campus through contactless delivery or curbside pickup.

Approved University-sponsored or approved student organization hosted indoor events of 10 or fewer attendees and outdoor events of 25 or fewer attendees are now permitted if 6 feet of physical distance can be maintained.

Students who live on campus should continue to remain on campus unless required to leave for activities such as doctors’ appointments, employment, or picking up prescriptions. Essential trips such as these within the greater Richmond area no longer require approval from the College Deans.

For more information on the university’s “Red Stage” click here.