University of Richmond extends mask mandate — again

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond will continue requiring universal indoor mask use until Friday, Nov. 5. The mask mandate had been extended to end on Oct. 8 but the university announced an additional extension on Tuesday.

This policy requires masks in all buildings on campus except for in residence hall rooms.

According to a statement from UR, the extension was made based on health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. There are also now statewide regulations that call for indoor mask usage at workplaces in localities with substantial or high levels of community transmission.

Changes could be made to the mask policy by Nov. 5 if COVID-19 spread decreases in the area.

The full masking policy is available online.