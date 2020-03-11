University of Richmond moves to online classes amid coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is suspending all classes the week of March 16-20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who are currently out of town for spring break are asked to not return to campus, the university said in an emailed statement.

Faculty will prepare for the transition to online classes beginning March 23.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, the University of Richmond will suspend classes next week to allow faculty time to prepare for a likely move to remote instruction beginning March 23. Read President Crutcher's full message below.https://t.co/6Od6ca6NsT pic.twitter.com/stMIdN1Ahs — University of Richmond (@urichmond) March 11, 2020

These are difficult decisions to make, but I believe they are necessary to fulfill our educational mission and protect the health of our community and the many other communities to which we are connected. Public health authorities predict COVID-19 will continue to spread, with potentially severe impacts on the healthcare system’s ability to provide critical care. Our actions will minimize our community’s exposure to the disease and ensure the ability of our students to complete their course work this semester. This action also reduces the risk of substantial disruption in university operations that might arise from a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. In particular, if COVID-19 cases occurred on campus, we would be unable to maintain a quarantine system that meets required public health standards for our students, and successfully conclude the semester. As those entrusted with not only the education but the care of our students — as well as the health of our faculty, staff, and community members — these are risks we are quite simply unwilling to take. University of Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher

The University of Richmond joins a growing list of Virginia colleges who have announced plans to transition to remote instruction Wednesday. That list includes James Madison, Virginia Tech, Radford, William & Mary, University of Virginia, Old Dominion and Virginia Commonwealth University.

