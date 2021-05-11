University of Richmond moves to ‘yellow stage’ of COVID protocols

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –The University of Richmond is moving to the Yellow Stage of its social distancing plan on Saturday. This decrease in COVID restrictions comes as cases decrease on campus and statewide restrictions begin to be loosened.

Right now the school is in the Orange Stage, which has stricter guidelines for social distancing.

Starting May 15, the University will allow up to 50 people to attend indoor events approved by the school. University of Richmond outdoor events will be capped at 100 people,

Students will also now be able to request to participate travel sponsored by the university.

Masks will be required indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible outdoors.

Visitors can now attend events and meetings at the school if they follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Under the new phase, the university also plans to work on having more employees shift back to working on-campus. A plan for staff is expected to be put together in the beginning of June.

University of Richmond is also encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and report their vaccination status using an online form or the Student Health Center portal.