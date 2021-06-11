University of Richmond students will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In a letter to students, University of Richmond leaders explained that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all students, faculty and staff.

The requirement will go into effect as soon as one of the vaccines receives full FDA approval.

Medical and religious exemptions are in place, and students who are not fully vaccinated will be subject to arrival testing and regular prevalence testing.

In order to be fully vaccinated prior to the beginning of the fall semester, the university says completion of both doses or the first dose of a one-dose vaccine will need be done at least two weeks prior to the return on campus, which for many students is no later than August 1.

The university is also requiring students, faculty and staff to report their vaccine status by June 30. Undergraduate students can report it here.

University leaders also released new details of their fall reopening plan explaining a nearly 100% in-person return.

Remote study will not be offered for the 2021-2022 school year with the exception of the School of Professional and Continuing Studies which was previously online.

The fall semester begins August 23.