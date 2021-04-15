Upcoming vaccine clinics in Dinwiddie County will administer Pfizer, Moderna instead of J&J

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District will no longer be using Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health.

The pause is impacting two upcoming vaccine clinics where initial plans were to administer the J&J one-dose vaccine. The clinics will proceed as scheduled but the health district will vaccinate people using the two other approved vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

The clinics will be held at the Eastside Community Enhancement Center, located at

7301 Boydton Plank Rd. Anyone over the age of 18 can schedule an appointment.

Thursday, April 15, 2021: The initial dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be

administered. Walk-ins are accepted and encouraged between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021: The initial dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.

If you want to cancel your appointment, call the Dinwiddie County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 804-469-1050.