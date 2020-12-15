UVA Health doctor says being transparent, trustworthy on the vaccine is “paramount”

Dr. Ebony Hilton, the associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Virginia Health, is one of the experts lined up for Wednesday night’s special.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Virginia, and 8News is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday night for the “Vaccinate Virginia” special.

Experts will work to answer the community’s most pressing questions about the vaccine, whether it’s about how the vaccine will continue to be rolled out, or how the state plans to prioritize our most vulnerable communities.

Dr. Ebony Hilton, the associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Virginia Health, is one of the experts lined up for Wednesday night’s special.

“Answering those questions up front as we’re preparing for the roll out of this vaccine to the general public is of paramount importance because it’s our responsibility,” she said.

Dr. Hilton told 8News the healthcare community plans to make sure that the most vulnerable populations aren’t left out in vaccine distribution. She said it’s crucial to get information out about the vaccine because of how quickly COVID-19 spread, infecting over 16 million Americans.

“It’s our light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve had a very trying year, where unfortunately we’ve lost over 300,000 American lives,” Dr. Hilton said.

Dr. Hilton, one of the first frontline healthcare workers to get the shot Tuesday at 2 p.m., said it’s important the healthcare community view the vaccine roll out with an equity lens, making sure the most vulnerable populations don’t feel left out.

“It doesn’t care whether or not you’re rich or poor, you’re a man or a woman, you’re old or young, right? This is a virus that has the potential to take each and every one of us,” Dr. Hilton said.

She says she and other experts on the panel for Wednesday night’s special hope to heal generational wounds by being as transparent and as truthful as possible, because the disparities that exist with COVID-19 existed before the pandemic started.

According to the doctor, the difference between whether those in the black and brown communities of the country will live or die is 2.7 times that if they were white. Dr. Hilton said this is one of the many topics that will be discussed Wednesday night, as the healthcare community works to earn the trust of Virginians.

“We don’t want to have a missed opportunity because you’re thinking, if I pay this co-pay to go and see my primary care physician, I can’t feed my children. That’s not a situation we want to contribute to,” she said.

As another topic that will be discussed in “Vaccinate Virginia”, Dr. Hilton also explains that the elderly make up over 60% to 70% of COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Hilton said the healthcare community plans to distribute the vaccine to rural Virginian communities much like they did the COVID-19 test, bringing resources out to those communities where some may not be able to travel to get vaccinated.

In fact, she points out Pfizer’s vaccine has to be stored at a very cold temperature. Most hospitals and office settings don’t have the capacity to house that vaccine, while Moderna’s, expected to be released later, can be stored at a more typical temperature.

Dr. Hilton said this means health workers will need to prioritize which vaccine is going to which community, especially in rural areas.

The virtual town hall “Vaccinate Virginia” will be live on 8News and on WRIC.com from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday night.