UVA Health offering newly developed COVID-19 tests to other Virginia hospitals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — UVA Health wants to help boost testing for coronavirus in Virginia, so they are offering the test they developed to other Virginia hospitals.

UVA currently is able to test more than 100 people per day, and now they will offer 50 tests per day to six hospitals. They could offer tests to more hospitals in the coming days.

UVA is one of just a handful of research hospitals in the country to develop a COVID-19 test. In the coming weeks, UVA Health expects to be able to test at least 500 people a day.

“Our hope is that providing these tests will assist hospitals across the Commonwealth in caring for their patients and responding to this pandemic,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “We also hope this will help to save protective personal equipment and other critical resources for Virginia’s public health needs.”

UVA Health also hopes to decrease the amount of time it takes to get those test results. Right now turnaround time is less than 24 hours, but the goal over the next two weeks is to decrease the response time to two hours for UVA Health and 12 hours for other Virginia hospitals.