UVA identifies additional coronavirus cases in dorms after positive wastewater and individual tests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia reported that there are five active cases of COVID-19 in the Echols residence and nine in Kellogg. Virginia tested all of the residents in the two halls after wastewater and individual testing found four cases in each building.

According to a twitter thread from the university asked students to quarantine in place. Follow-up testing was conducted in the two dorms and there were nine additional coronavirus cases found. Two more cases in Echols and seven more in Kellogg. One of Echols cases and two of the Kellogg cases were later updated and do not meet the clinical definition of an active case.

UPDATE – UVA has determined that 2 students in Kellogg and 1 in Echols who were tested in the residence halls also tested positive during pre-arrival testing and do not meet the clinical definition of an active case. Updated total numbers are 5 cases in Echols, 9 in Kellogg. https://t.co/IEbpgkmtyw — UVA (@UVA) September 19, 2020

One of UVA’s tweets confirmed that all of the students with the virus are doing well.

Virginia notifies all positive students and places them in isolation housing. Anyone in close contact with an infected student was placed in quarantine housing.

According to UVA, “the University will continue to conduct wastewater and prevalence testing throughout the UVA community in order to detect cases as early as possible and take action to limit the spread of the virus.”

