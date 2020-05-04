UVA researching the effectiveness of blood transfusions on the coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia announced it is is launching a clinical trial to test the effectiveness of using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment for those with the disease.

The way the treatment works is plasma from recovered patients, also called convalescent plasma, has antibodies that could help aid treatment of the novel coronavirus.

“Convalescent plasma has been used with success in other serious coronavirus infections such as SARS and MERS, and even in the recent Ebola virus outbreak,” said Scott Heysell, an infectious disease specialist at UVA Health and one of the lead investigators for the trial. “This option may boost the body’s own ability to coordinate an effective immune response to clearing the virus and preventing severe COVID-19 disease.”

This plasma will be provided by the American Red Cross, which supplies UVA with blood. Physicians at the college will reach out to recovered patients to see if they would be willing to be screened by the Red Cross to be a plasma donor. However, they say this screening process is open to other community members who have caught and recovered from COVID-19.

The announcement said people hospitalized at UVA for the coronavirus will be offered the opportunity to participate in the trial.

This is the second clinical trial UVA has conducted in relation to the treatment of the coronavirus. The previous one was for the drug remdesivir, which has become the first treatment authorized by the FDA to treat COVID-19.

“I am pleased that we are exploring another avenue in a search for an effective treatment against COVID-19,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “Clinical trials like this are a valuable part of the work accomplished at academic health systems.”

