UVA will require masks throughout campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Virginia released new guidelines under their COVID-19 Health and Safety Requirements.
Under the new policy on their website, masks will be required by vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors in specific areas.
The university will require masks in the following areas or situations:
- UVA Medical Center, clinics, and academic/administrative
- Student Health and Wellness Center
- Salvia testing facilities
- Engaged in activities involving K-12 students
- Public Transportation (University Transit System)
First-year student move-in will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, or Thursday, Aug. 19 depending on room assignment. Transfer and second-year students will move in Friday, Aug. 20. Third and fourth-year students move in Saturday, Aug. 21. The fall semester begins on Aug. 25.