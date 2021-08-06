UVA will require masks throughout campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Virginia released new guidelines under their COVID-19 Health and Safety Requirements.

Under the new policy on their website, masks will be required by vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors in specific areas.

The university will require masks in the following areas or situations:

UVA Medical Center, clinics, and academic/administrative

Student Health and Wellness Center

Salvia testing facilities

Engaged in activities involving K-12 students

Public Transportation (University Transit System)

First-year student move-in will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, or Thursday, Aug. 19 depending on room assignment. Transfer and second-year students will move in Friday, Aug. 20. Third and fourth-year students move in Saturday, Aug. 21. The fall semester begins on Aug. 25.