VA begins COVID-19 vaccinations of ‘mission-essential personnel’ with DHS

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Mission-essential personnel with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have started receiving their first COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), according to a release.

The VA reportedly began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to these personnel through an interagency agreement on Jan. 6.

According to a Wednesday release, the agreement falls under the Economy Act, which authorizes federal agencies to provide services or supplies to other federal agencies on a reimbursable basis.

“This is a team effort to vaccinate as may people as quickly as possible to protect our veterans and citizens from COVID-19,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

The VA is vaccinating DHS employees who are in close proximity to the eight VA medical centers listed below. Officials say the sites were jointly agreed upon by the VA and DHS, though the list of sites to vaccinate DHS employees is anticipated to expand to other VA locations.