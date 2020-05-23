VA Department of Corrections announces sixth inmate death

Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced a sixth inmate has died of COVID-19 in state correctional facilities.

According to the VADOC’s announcement, the death was at Buckingham Correctional Center, which is now reporting two offender deaths as a result of the virus. This center also had the fourth inmate death from COVID-19 in the state.

In total, 955 inmates and 85 staff members at state facilities have caught the coronavirus.

