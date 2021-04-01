Vaccinated or not, there are steps you should take while traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to urge people to avoid travel during the coronavirus pandemic. However, for those making a trip for spring break, Pediatric Epidemiologist Dr. Emily Godbout with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU shared with 8News the best practices for staying safe and healthy.

Regardless of vaccination status, there are precautions that Dr. Godbout said everyone should take, including avoiding certain activities, and taking time to quarantine upon return from travel.