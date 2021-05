CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield Health District is hosting a vaccination event tomorrow at St. Augustine Church (4400 Beulah Road, N. Chesterfield, VA 23237).

The vaccination event will run from 4-7 p.m. Three hundred appointment slots are available, and walk-ins are welcome.

You can also schedule an appointment online. Residents 12 and older will be able to get the Pfizer shot.