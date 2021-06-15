Vaccination events around town this week and the latest statewide vaccination numbers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are several places where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Richmond and Henrico Health District is holding events tomorrow at George Wythe High School from 3-6 p.m. and the Southwood Pool House from 2-3 p.m.

There’s an event Thursday at the Henrico East Rec Center from 1-6 p.m.

There’s also a clinic Wednesday at Amelia County High School from 3-6 p.m.

Chesterfield Health District is starting weekly vaccination clinics for teens.

There will be clinics every Monday at the Rockwood Vaccination Center from 3-7 p.m. The center is located in the former Big Lots store in the Rockwood Square Shopping Center. Shots are free, and walk-ups are welcome.

Adolescents can also get their TDAP and HPV shots, along with other essential inoculations.

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 69.2% of Virginians aged 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far 57% of Virginia’s total population have gotten one shot.

VDH says 47.8% of the total population are fully vaccinated, 59% of Virginians 18 and up are fully vaccinated.

This as the United States reached 600,000 total COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. Virginia has accounted for very few of the national total of COVID deaths. VDH reports 11,328 people have died.