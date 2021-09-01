Vaccine clinics coming to Prince George schools

Syringes with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are placed on a tray at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on May 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health are teaming up to provide COVID-19 and meningitis vaccines next week.

On Thursday, Sept. 9 there will be two clinics for students to get one or both of the vaccines.

The Meningococcal conjugate vaccine which protects against meningitis is part of school entry requirements. One dose is required before the seventh grade and another is required before the 12th grade.

For the COVID-19 vaccine, the clinics will be offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The first clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at Prince George High School. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic, click here.

The second clinic runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at J. E. J. Moore Middle School. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic, click here.

Parents will have to sign a consent form for their child to get vaccinated. The consent forms can be found on the Prince George County Schools website. Forms for the meningitis vaccine must be turned into the child’s school nurse before Sept. 7.