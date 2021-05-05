Vaccine clinics expand walk-in availability as demand decreases

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — As demand for COVID-19 vaccines decreases, local clinics are expanding opportunities to receive shots without appointments.

Wednesday, CVS announced 342 Virginia locations would no longer require people to schedule a dose in advance. Rite Aid began offering limited walk-in vaccines last week.

Virginia State University permitted open availability last week, but they plan to close at the end of May.

At the Richmond Raceway, health officials are set to resume walk-in opportunities this month.

“I’ve seen a drop in demand,” Henrico County Emergency Manager Jackson Baynard acknowledged, saying his team hopes open availability will cut barriers people have faced.

“Whether it was pre-registration for understanding the system, you know, health literacy is always an issue too,” he said.

Americans are facing another reality: public interest to get shots is decreasing. Just under 50% of eligible Virginians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

However, a new group could be green lit in the coming days, moving Virginia closer to closing the gap between where vaccination rates are now and herd immunity. Adolescents, 12 and up, are expected to be authorized for Pfizer shots soon.

President Joe Biden said the move would prompt “about 20,000 pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents as soon as the FDA grants it’s OK.”

Though the authorization date is unknown, Baynard said “we are prepared at our clinics that if we do have parents or guardians that bring the 12-year-olds and up, we will absolutely follow the guidance the health department” to provide vaccines.

Wednesday the CDC said the pandemic could be under control this summer, but only if vaccines continue to roll out, and people remain cautious about the virus’ spread.

The Richmond Raceway said they will offer eligible residents to walk-in on six days this month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: