Vaccine clinics in Richmond and Henrico rescheduled due to winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Thursday in Richmond and Henrico have been rescheduled in anticipation of another winter storm. The only Friday event canceled so far is the clinic at the Richmond Raceway.

Richmond and Henrico Health District spokesperson Cat Long says they expect to reschedule everyone within a week of their original appointment.

Appointments for Thursday at West Creek have been rescheduled for Friday. The clinic will be on a one hour delay, all appointments will be held Friday one hour later than scheduled for Thursday.

Arthur Ashe will be closed Thursday and all vaccination appointments for that day have been canceled. The date for new appointments is still being determine, the health district website encourages people to check back Thursday for more guidance.

Vaccinations at the Richmond Raceway have been canceled for Thursday and Friday. Thursday appointments will be held at the same place and time on Tuesday. Friday appointments will be held at the same place and time on Monday.

As of right now no other Friday vaccine clinics have been canceled.

Health district weather cancellations are listed in a table on their website.