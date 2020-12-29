Vaccine distribution numbers below the government’s December goal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It has become clear Operation Warp Speed will fall far short of the federal government’s goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of December.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control reports only 2.1 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So what does that mean for Virginians and when they might get vaccinated?
As of late Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 47,000 people have been vaccinated in the Commonwealth. Doctor Laurie Forlano Deputy Commissioner for Population Health calls it progress for what’s happened in about two weeks.
“I do think that is something to be celebrated. Certainly, lots of room to go there,” Dr. Forlano said.
Just this week, vaccinations began in Virginia’s long-term care facilities following the roll out with vaccinating health care workers.
8News has confirmed 5,000 VCU Health workers alone have gotten their first dose. We’re told Another 2,200 team members are scheduled to receive their vaccines by early January 2021. Still, the plans may be a little slower than VDH first hoped. More than 285,000 of doses have been distributed in Virginia.
“Will we administer the remainder of those vaccines by the end of the week? That’s probably unlikely,” told 8News.
The Deputy Commissioner admitted there’s been some hiccups, as in other states, delaying vaccinations. There’s been I-T issues and new systems to manage which she said is creating a lag time between when someone gets a vaccination and when it’s entered into the Department of Health’s System.
“I think the way I would describe it is, the typical hiccups you would expect at the beginning of an operation of this scale,” Dr. Forlano said.
What the delays may mean for when the general public is eligible for the vaccine is unclear.
“I would say we are several weeks out from getting through long-term care facilities,” Dr. Forlano said.
She did say that Virginia is actively working on its plans for the next phase of vaccinations. 8News hopes to learn more when VDH holds a press briefing on its vaccination response on Wednesday.
- Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A second round of stimulus payments was included in a COVID-19 relief package, which was signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday night. The COVID-19 relief bill, which includes a second stimulus check for up to $600 per adult and qualified child dependents, can be sent to people who qualify by the first […]
- 8News has been there to cover this year throughout Central Virginia. The images are amazing whether they are unimaginable, terrifying or beautiful. Here are some of the scenes our news team captured in 2020.
- The Texas teacher whose video of children hugging and high-fiving became a national sensation in 2018 has died from COVID-19.
- It has become clear Operation Warp Speed will fall far short of the federal government’s goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of December.
- The first known case of the coronavirus variant in the United States has been detected in Colorado, according to Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials.
- President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is "falling far behind."
- Help has arrived for those in Henrico County who are having difficulties paying their utility bill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Henrico County Department of Public Utilities will use federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES ACT) to help residents pay delinquent utility bills.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats' push to immediately bring President Donald Trump's demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue.
- An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of COVID-19, the state prisons system said.
- 59 new deaths were reported today bringing the total number of people who have lost their life to coronavirus in the state to 4,920.