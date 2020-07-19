VADOC: 13 inmates have died from COVID-19 in state correctional facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Sunday that a 13th inmate has died of COVID-19  in state correctional facilities.

The newest death is at Greensville Correctional Center. This is the facility’s first reported coronavirus related death.

Here are where the deaths are:

  • Buckingham Correctional Center, 4 inmate deaths
  • Deerfield Correctional Center (includes Deerfield Work Centers), 1 inmate death
  • Dillwyn Correctional Center, 2 inmate deaths
  • Greensville Correctional Center (includes Greensville Work Center), 1 inmate death
  • Haynesville Correctional Center, 1 inmate death
  • State Farm Correctional Complex, 2 inmate deaths
  • Sussex II State Prison, 1 inmate death
  • Virginia Correctional Center for Women (includes State Farm Work Center), 1 inmate death

As of this morning, VADOC said 1,544 offenders and 101 staff members have contracted the coronavirus.

To learn more about what the VACDOC is doing to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus visit their website.

