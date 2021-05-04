VCU announces eased restrictions for fully vaccinated students and employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU is rolling back on some of its COVID-19 restrictions for students and staff who are now fully vaccinated.

Starting May 17, students and staff who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from certain COVID-19 requirements. This includes quarantining, surveillance testing and daily health checks.

Vaccinations must be verified by uploading valid proof of their shots to the student health website.

There are separate links for students and faculty, so school officials are urging you to make sure you click on the link that applies to you.