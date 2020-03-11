VCU extends spring break, transitions to online classes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has announced its plans to extend spring break a week in response to threats related to the coronavirus.

When classes resume on March 23, the university says classes will be taught remotely “for the foreseeable future.” Clinical placements will proceed as planned.

Because of ongoing and expanding threats related to COVID-19 (coronavirus), Virginia Commonwealth University has altered our academic calendar and other university policies to help protect the health, well-being, and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and those in the community we serve. VCU President Micahel Rao, Ph.D.

The university says they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 disease after nine confirmed cases in the state of Virginia. Professors will reach out to their students with further details and instructions specific to their classes, labs, and studios.

All university events that include more than 100 people are canceled through April 15.

At this time, restrictions do not include VCU Athletics or other public (including non-university) events at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. This is a rapidly changing situation, and we know you have questions. We are working to answer those questions and will be communicating with you directly on an ongoing basis as plans and procedures are finalized. In the meantime, our COVID-19 site is updated at least once a day and can be accessed from the VCU homepage, the VCU Health homepage, and the VCU Alert page. It includes the latest university actions, information, and recommendations. VCU Health also maintains a COVID-19 website that includes frequently asked questions and additional resources. Our priority has always been—and will remain—your health and safety as we conduct the business of the university and health system, including education, research, and patient care. I also want to take this opportunity to thank you for being mindful and respectful of others during this outbreak, which is not limited to any particular age group, geographic region, nationality, ethnicity or race. I appreciate your continued diligence of our community and the ways we protect and care for each other. VCU President Micahel Rao, Ph.D.

