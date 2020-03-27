1  of  2
VCU Health changes visitor policy; gives patients iPads to stay in touch with loved ones

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health is temporarily restricting visitation to hospitals and clinics as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In-person visits to hospitalized patients during this pandemic are canceled. However, there are a few exceptions.

Labor and Delivery or pediatric patients are allowed one visitor, 18 or older. If a patient is at the end of life, the number of visitors will be determined by their care team.

Only verified patients with appointments at VCU Health hospitals and clinics will be allowed inside. Outpatients are allowed one support person, 18 or older. Pediatric outpatients are allowed two adults, 18 or older.

VCU Health is in the process of providing iPads and phones to patients so they can stay in touch with loved ones.

