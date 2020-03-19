VCU Health changing visitor policy to protect from COVID-19

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All visitors entering VCU Medical Center will be immediately screened at any entrance to make sure they aren’t exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus.

Any visitor showing any symptoms of COVID-19 won’t be allowed in. This policy doesn’t apply to patients.

Any patient that shows symptoms of COVID-19 will be immediately separated from other patients to stop the spread of the virus.

VCU Health is also placing handwashing stations at all the entrances and asks all visitors and patients to wash their hands upon entry.

You can find more information about VCU Health’s response to the pandemic here.

