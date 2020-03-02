VCU Health creates ‘Coronavirus Task Force’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is preparing for coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread throughout the world.

On Friday, VCU Health released a statement announcing the creation of a “Coronavirus Task Force”. This includes all areas of the VCU Health System such as Infection Prevention and physicians specifically to handle coronavirus cases.

They have prepared by stocking up on medical and surgical supplies as patients need. All of the staff is up to date on information and proper protocol to follow if they have to treat someone with the virus, VCU said.

Symptoms are known to appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the virus and are similar to flu-like symptoms.

VCU Health recommends you do this to protect yourself:

Wash your hands often

Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing

Avoid touching your face

Stay hydrated and well-rested

Visit your health care provider if you feel any sickness.

If you or your child displays signs of illness, VCU Health advises you to call your primary health care provider.

For more information click here.

LATEST HEADLINES