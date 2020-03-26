VCU Health looking for donations to get through COVID-19 crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for ways to help out during the coronavirus pandemic, VCU Health is looking for donations of supplies, money and encouraging words.

VCU Medical Center’s first need is supplies. Doctors need surgical masks, face shields, disposable gowns, latex-free gloves, and goggles. You can bring those donations to the VCU Medical Center Gateway Building at the valet entrance. You should bring your donations in a bag or box.

VCU Health has also created a COVID-19 Response Fund to support patients and care providers. You can donate by clicking here.

Doctors also appreciate any words of encouragement from the public. You can mail in notes of thanks to doctors anytime.

If you are with a restaurant or organization and want to donate food, you can contact Nathan Cunningham at (804) 628-1795.

You can also make your own face masks. Find out how here.